-FIXED ISSUE ON PAUSE OPTIONS

-LATE GAME QUEST NO LONGER REQUIRES ASTRID COMPLETION. LETTER IS ALSO NOW FROM VIVIAN AND WORDED APPROPRIATELY.

-FIXED A TILE IN ASTRAL LEVEL

-ADJUSTED STOPWATCH PICKUP TEXT TO NO LONGER EXPLAIN PREVIOUS USE

-FIXED GRAPHICAL BUG ON SCYTHE DEATHS IN CERTAIN SITUATION REVERTING SCYTHE TO CHIME

-LIBRARY LADDERS. I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT.

-DODGEBALL CUTSCENE SHOULD NOW AUTOSKIP AFTER THE FIRST TIME.

-NOTHING ELSE