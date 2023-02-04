Magic Missile/Seeking Missile have been fixed/nerfed
- Enhanced Absorption now works properly
- Stone Skin now applies to Armor, not Defense, as originally intended
- Fixed Survival text
- Made slight adjustment to help when attacking enemies of higher level
- Large clubs are not appropriately two-handed
- Fixed an issue where sometimes twohanded STR requirement was 0 and allowed items to be equipped that shouldn't
- Fixed Seeking Missile damage. Finally
- Fixed weapon attributes counting towards resisting spells by some enemies
- Nerfed Magic Missile. It was applying Spirit mods to the number of shots, as well as to the damage, and was pretty insane.
