Caves of Lore update for 4 February 2023

Magic Missile/Seeking Missile

4 February 2023

Magic Missile/Seeking Missile have been fixed/nerfed

  • Enhanced Absorption now works properly
  • Stone Skin now applies to Armor, not Defense, as originally intended
  • Fixed Survival text
  • Made slight adjustment to help when attacking enemies of higher level
  • Large clubs are not appropriately two-handed
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes twohanded STR requirement was 0 and allowed items to be equipped that shouldn't
  • Fixed Seeking Missile damage. Finally
  • Fixed weapon attributes counting towards resisting spells by some enemies
  • Nerfed Magic Missile. It was applying Spirit mods to the number of shots, as well as to the damage, and was pretty insane.

