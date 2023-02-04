Patch 1.0.2 Is Live

- Fixed an issue where hitting stuff would sometimes break other stuff.
- Fixed an issue where the game freezes during load if the player loses the window focus.
- Constrained the cursor to game screen during gameplay. You can still click away when the game is paused.
- Added a deadzone to gamepad thumb for movement and aim. This helps comfort some of the more sensitive gamepads.
- Added an alternate binding for Reload - Mouse Button Back.
Lawbringer update for 4 February 2023
