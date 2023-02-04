v1.01アップデート

不具合調整と難易度調整を行いました。
◆不具合調整
・一部の視認性に問題がある敵の調整
・その他軽微なバグの修正
◆難易度調整
・W5ボスの体力低下
・W7のボスの一部攻撃を弱体
・死亡時にチャージをロストしないように
・死亡時にバーストゲージが一定量溜まるように
