It's here! Welcome to Outpost 2.0.

With Outpost: Kingdoms launching soon (tm), it was time to make a big free update too. Outpost 2.0 makes the tower defence aspects a little more interesting, adding new enemy types, turrets, and more!

If you'd like to support continuous development of the game, please make sure to wishlist Outpost: Kingdoms. It really helps out a lot!

There's a lot to go over, so let's get started!

New Towers and Buildings

Sniper Turrets

A new type of turret has been added: Sniper Turrets. These shoot slow, far, and hard. They aren't cheap though!

Damage Aura Buildings

These new buildings will grant surrounding turrets more damage or Armor Penetration!

Maim Traps

These new types of traps will deal damage and reduce healing when minions step over them.

Enemy Types

To make fights a little more dynamic and interesting, some enemies will now have one or more types.

You'll see which minion has which type on their healthbar. Let's go over them!

Armor

Some minions will have Armor. For every Armor point they have, they block 1 damage. To counter this, you'll have to either use stronger turrets, or use Armor Penetration (from items or some of the new turrets). As you'd expect, each point of Armor Penetration ignores 1 point of Armor.

Regeneration

Some minions will have Regeneration. Each point of Regeneration makes them heal 1% of their maximum health, every second. To counter this, you'll be able to deploy new types of traps that reduce healing when enemies step over them.

Flying

Flying minions ignore traps. Simple as that!

Swift

Swift enemies are .. swift! They move at faster speeds than other enemies. However, whenever they are slowed by a trap, they are slowed twice as much.

Other New Features

And then there's also this...

The UI has been revamped and modernized.

Port to Unity URP, which should improve performance by a lot!

Also colors are a little more vibrant!

Minions now have healthbars (toggleable in settings)

Tool upgrades increase gather distance

All seasons now have their own tree models!

New armor penetration item effects

New bonus experience item effect

You can now mine runestones after you've activated them

Fast forwarding now speeds up everything rather than only speeding up minions

New upgrades that allow you start later than day 1. Surviving fewer than 5 nights using this upgrade will result in an exp penalty.

You can now rotate the camera with the middle mouse button, and you can zoom in and out further.

You can now press space to switch the camera between focusing on your character and the shrine.

Added 5 new fishing treasures

Added 3 new runestone effects

You can now craft Common, Uncommon and Rare items! Epic items are still craftable like before.

Balance

Balance changes! Most of these have one purpose: reducing the grind. Most people never reached Chapter 2, and the ones who did were often disappointed with the EXP gains. These changes should vastly improve the progression!

To accomodate for the enemy type changes (armor, regen, ...), almost all minions have been rebalanced.

Chapter 1 base EXP gains increased by ~25%

Chapter 2 base EXP gains increased by ~250%

Experience boosting talents now give +20% per tier instead of +5% per tier

Turrets now have a maximum attack speed of 5 attacks per second.

Maximum unit count decreased for clarity, individual units are now stronger

Chapter 1 progression smoothed, overall difficulty lowered by ~5%

Chapter 2 progression smoothed, overall difficulty lowered by ~20%

Minions spawn ~10% closer to the shrine

Chapter 2 Item rewards are now ~20% stronger

Cogwheel cost: 4 Stone -> 5 Stone

Tier 3 buildings experience cost drastically reduced

Lots of other outrageous upgrades costs have been reduced

Shrine attack speed bonuses reduced from 30/60/90/120 to 25/50/75/100

All Days are now 10 seconds shorter

Common items stop dropping at Night 40 (down from 50)

Revamped the way item rarity is determined. It will now be more linear in practice, and the chance to get "bad" items at higher nights has been drastically reduced.

Winter slow upgrades: 7/14/21/28/35/42/49% -> 8/14/21/27/32/37/42 per tier

Bugfixes