Wings Of Bluestar update for 4 February 2023

GAME UPDATE 30

Build 10478955

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello pilots!

This is another regular update, in which a few bugs are fixed.

As a few may have noticed, the game was released on consoles 12 days ago (Yeay). And this was a perfect opportunity to get more people to try it out and in the process, some new bugs where reported, as well as new feedbacks.

After finishing work on the console version, I moved to this version and implemented a few fixes.

Thanks again for the support pilots! have a nice day!

Shinu is out (resuming work on my new game project...)

