Updated on February 5

Note: With the increase of game content, due to the different computer configurations of each person, there may be a little stagnation in daily or combat.

Note: If all teammates learn too much talent, it may cause stagnation. It is suggested to learn selectively according to the role orientation.

Note: The three permanent double cards obtained after two weeks do not overlap with the time limit double card effect. The time limit card can be ignored, stored in the warehouse or sold. If the two cards are used at the same time, the effect of the permanent card will be eliminated after the time limit card expires. At this time, please use the permanent double card again to restore the permanent double effect. There is no countdown display after the permanent card is used. You can view the experience in the character status to obtain the percentage confirmation.

[Update content]

Update the new map of the five, six and seven weeks, and its related enemies, equipment, items and skills. Revise the description of keeping money during customs clearance, and customs clearance does not keep money. [Blue Crystal Demon Ring] increases the attribute of "experience bonus+50%". Cancel the experience bonus of Yuanshen's equipment clothing and helmet, and retain the experience bonus of jewelry, so that the experience of other characters can be more average, and the overall experience of the team can be more balanced. (The experience bonus of Yuanshen jewelry is still 50% higher than that of the main jewelry in the same period) The secret scroll of cultivation, the secret scroll of intensified cultivation, the secret scroll of Yuanling cultivation and the secret scroll of intensified Yuanling cultivation. These four magic books are modified into four tokens. Tokens can't be equipped. You can exchange "Royal Wind Divine Walking Shoes" and "Additional Blood Supplementer" at the new NPC "Token Exchange Ambassador" in Wonderful Village.

Wind-resistant walking shoes: You can adjust the character's movement speed at any time.

Additional blood replenisher: A certain proportion of HP and MP will be automatically restored after each battle.

For the provenance of the four kinds of tokens, please ask the "Token Exchange Ambassador" of Wonderful Village.

Note: The above modification is to adjust the overall balance of game experience value, cancel the experience mechanism of soaring, and balance the gameplay. After this update, the [Cultivation Secret Volume, Intensified Cultivation Secret Volume, Yuanling Cultivation Secret Volume, and Intensified Yuanling Cultivation Secret Volume] of all character equipment will automatically unload the equipment (if any) and become four kinds of tokens. Please check in the [All Items] - [Books] column. The "token exchange ambassador" is near the west exit of Wonderful Village.