Super Sketch Bob update for 5 February 2023

The Last Early Access Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10478933

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Super Sketchers!

This update will mark the very last update in which the game will be in Early Access: Version 0.8.4. This version is fully playable all the way to the end, including all of the cutscenes and hidden goodies. The only thing missing is the final round of bug fixes and the end credits.

The final game, Version 1.0.1, will feature a final stabilizing round of fixes, the end credits, and a few extra goodies, but for those of you who have been patient this whole time, here's an early version of the final game.

Changed files in this update

Super Sketch Bob Windows Depot Depot 497871
  • Loading history…
Super Sketch Bob Mac Depot Depot 497872
  • Loading history…
