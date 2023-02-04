Snow Plow version 0.0.14 - Prompts

**Snow Plow version 0.0.14
Added**
- Introduced controller vibration for those that support it.
- Removed camera transition effect.
- Added interactive prompts that shows the actual key binding (and not the default one). It shows when entering a vehicle and can at all times be hidden with the Help key (F1).
- Added all of the options menu to te in-game menu.
- Added settings for target framerate and controller vibration.
- Added an option to display imperial units (MPH vs km/h).
Changed
- Tweaked the Workhorse's wing animation for more accuracy.
- Tweaked the orbiting camera's trajectory and speed.
Fixed
- Fixed an annoying visual artifact coming from post-processing.
- Fixed the volumes that would reset to normal when re-launching the game.
- Fixed the FPC going out of bounds when tilting vertically.
- Tweaked the FPC code to allow for smoother movement and eliminate framerate-related speed fluctuations.
Known bugs
- Plows will drop snow chunks at high speed.
- Wheel lean feature disabled on grader to allow more time for better integration.
- Multi-buttons entries (combos) are not yet supported for controllers. It will in a future update.
- If going out of X axis deadzone, the Y axis on the same stick ignore its deadzone, and vice-versa.
- Plows have only one speed when moving up, down or tilting. Except for the Workhorse, which wing's speed can be controlled with the amount of input when assigned to a stick. All plows will eventually be modified to behave like this.
