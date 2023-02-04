 Skip to content

Snow Plow Playtest update for 4 February 2023

Snow Plow version 0.0.14 - Prompts

**Snow Plow version 0.0.14

Added**

  • Introduced controller vibration for those that support it.
  • Removed camera transition effect.
  • Added interactive prompts that shows the actual key binding (and not the default one). It shows when entering a vehicle and can at all times be hidden with the Help key (F1).
  • Added all of the options menu to te in-game menu.
  • Added settings for target framerate and controller vibration.
  • Added an option to display imperial units (MPH vs km/h).

Changed

  • Tweaked the Workhorse's wing animation for more accuracy.
  • Tweaked the orbiting camera's trajectory and speed.

Fixed

  • Fixed an annoying visual artifact coming from post-processing.
  • Fixed the volumes that would reset to normal when re-launching the game.
  • Fixed the FPC going out of bounds when tilting vertically.
  • Tweaked the FPC code to allow for smoother movement and eliminate framerate-related speed fluctuations.

Known bugs

  • Plows will drop snow chunks at high speed.
  • Wheel lean feature disabled on grader to allow more time for better integration.
  • Multi-buttons entries (combos) are not yet supported for controllers. It will in a future update.
  • If going out of X axis deadzone, the Y axis on the same stick ignore its deadzone, and vice-versa.
  • Plows have only one speed when moving up, down or tilting. Except for the Workhorse, which wing's speed can be controlled with the amount of input when assigned to a stick. All plows will eventually be modified to behave like this.

