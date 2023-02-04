In this month's update, we've focused mainly on improvements of shaders and game engine optimisation. However, there are a few other changes that you will notice in the game.

Garage Makeover

New Objects In The World

Release Notes

Added

Pause game level (neighbourhood) when the window loses focus

Pause game level (neighbourhood) when Steam overlay is shown

Traffic lights at selected junctions

Petrol station building

Display the garage

Changed

Replace low-poly trees with more sophisticated models

Improve bends on the world map

Improve algorithm for environmental lighting

Improve some materials

Exclude version from names of game packages to optimise update downloads

Group models and textures in several packages to minimise download size

Change game icon to more readable at small size

Fixed