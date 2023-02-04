In this month's update, we've focused mainly on improvements of shaders and game engine optimisation. However, there are a few other changes that you will notice in the game.
Garage Makeover
New Objects In The World
Release Notes
Added
- Pause game level (neighbourhood) when the window loses focus
- Pause game level (neighbourhood) when Steam overlay is shown
- Traffic lights at selected junctions
- Petrol station building
- Display the garage
Changed
- Replace low-poly trees with more sophisticated models
- Improve bends on the world map
- Improve algorithm for environmental lighting
- Improve some materials
- Exclude version from names of game packages to optimise update downloads
- Group models and textures in several packages to minimise download size
- Change game icon to more readable at small size
Fixed
- Restore keyboard, mouse and/or game controller input after Steam overlay is hidden
- Fix algorithm for selecting lights used in rendering of given object
Changed files in this update