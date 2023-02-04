 Skip to content

Road Domination update for 4 February 2023

v0.2.0

Build 10478909

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this month's update, we've focused mainly on improvements of shaders and game engine optimisation. However, there are a few other changes that you will notice in the game.

Garage Makeover

New Objects In The World

Release Notes

Added
  • Pause game level (neighbourhood) when the window loses focus
  • Pause game level (neighbourhood) when Steam overlay is shown
  • Traffic lights at selected junctions
  • Petrol station building
  • Display the garage
Changed
  • Replace low-poly trees with more sophisticated models
  • Improve bends on the world map
  • Improve algorithm for environmental lighting
  • Improve some materials
  • Exclude version from names of game packages to optimise update downloads
  • Group models and textures in several packages to minimise download size
  • Change game icon to more readable at small size
Fixed
  • Restore keyboard, mouse and/or game controller input after Steam overlay is hidden
  • Fix algorithm for selecting lights used in rendering of given object

