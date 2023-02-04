V2.9 - Daily Gumchinko

Hello Gum Balls!

Last week I have been very busy implementing a new feature in Gum Ball Run: The Daily Gumchinko! It's a little minigame you can play every day to get cosmetics, exp to level up or gum ball machine tickets. The higher your daily streak is, the better rewards you can get!

Now that this is implemented I am also looking at some kind of challenges system with daily and weekly challenges to complete.

For the sake of ease everyone now also connects to the same region. This will make sure lobbies get filled a lot faster. Currently the playerbase is a bit too small for lots of different regions.

I have also updated the leaderboard menu. You now see what season you're in and how high your individual score is, even if you're not in the top 100. If you are in top 100 your name will also be highlighted in green.

For the next update a new map is planned. Let's just say it will be very twisty ;)

Happy Gum Balling everyone!