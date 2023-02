Small update (v1.033)

After some consideration i decided to tune down some of the harder challenges. Difficulty of fly curse and later arenas should be now more reasonable. Spring gloves are getting small nerf. Bonus melee range ended up feeling bit ridiculous with sheriff's recent buffs. Helicopters have felt like paper considering their massive hitbox, so they are receiving bit more health.

-Number of flies from fly curse reduced from 3 to 2

-Maximum number of enemies in sewer arena reduced from 4 to 3

-Maximum number of enemies in city arena reduced from 4 to 3

-Spring gloves bonus range reduced from 30% to 25%

-Helicopter health increased from 40 to 45

-Fixed hunter's bonus damage not being applied to heavy bomber

-Fixed some ending messages not showing up when using metro