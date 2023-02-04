 Skip to content

Magenta Horizon Playtest update for 4 February 2023

2023-02-05 Pre-Next Festival Patch

2023-02-05 Pre-Next Festival Patch

Build 10478771

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Gameplay setting is added in the pause menu.
    -You can turn on/off the hit stop
    -You can turn on/off the real-time Input command UI
    -You can make your ranged weapon skill selection shoot the projectiles right away.
  • Healing state shade option is moved to the Gameplay Option
  • Combo list is available in the inventory menu
  • Some descriptions of a few tutorials have changed.
  • Blucher will now bounce off from the wall if it crashes into the wall during the charge attack.

