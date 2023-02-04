2023-02-05 Pre-Next Festival Patch

- Gameplay setting is added in the pause menu.
-You can turn on/off the hit stop
-You can turn on/off the real-time Input command UI
-You can make your ranged weapon skill selection shoot the projectiles right away.
- Healing state shade option is moved to the Gameplay Option
- Combo list is available in the inventory menu
- Some descriptions of a few tutorials have changed.
- Blucher will now bounce off from the wall if it crashes into the wall during the charge attack.
