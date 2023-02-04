Patch Notes - Feb 4th

ADDED FEATURES & FIXES
- Added 4k resolution in Video Settings (this setting can also look better on 1440p screens)
- Fix for Platinum Record achievement (if you've done all the other achievements, this should trigger for you when pressing Continue and entering the Main Menu)
- Fixed Mrs Chili on Turbo (wouldn't change phases correctly)
- Fixed a bug where the size of the HP bar started off as the wrong size on phase 3 of Candy Mama and Mrs Chili
- Fixed position of Continue/Retry buttons at end of Candy Lane
- Textbox size adjustment, FRENCH: THE PARADISE - Que dirais-tu d'une petite visite ?
- Textbox size adjustment, FRENCH: THE PARADISE - Et ça fait un bien fou !
- Textbox size adjustment, FRENCH: THE PARADISE - Le sport, c'est excellent pour la santé !
- Textbox size adjustment, FRENCH: THE TRAGIC BACKSTORY - Et me considérait comme son roi !
- Typo, NORWEGIAN: Skin Description for one of the skins
Changed files in this update