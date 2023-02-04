Korea Dynasty 0.2.3 Update

Update 0.2.3 incorporates 5 improvements and bugfixes, including optimizations.

In this update, we reduced the lag caused by the excessive creation of buildings and NPCs generated in the field and made some optimizations.

As the AI of hostile NPCs is improved, we believe that beginners will find it difficult to survive.

This time, it was focused on urgent patches, but in the next patch, while adjusting the balance along with developing various contents, to make survival easier in the very beginning and to increase the level of difficulty by adding and adjusting various types of enemies for tension in situations where coping is possible after the middle. Let's create a situation.

(We will also prevent hostile NPCs from spawning on player-made structures)

Improvements

optimization

Adjusted the phenomenon that the village creation was abnormally excessive and burdensome.

(Algorithm improvements to find suitable terrain for village creation will also be reflected in the next update.)

(Algorithm improvements to find suitable terrain for village creation will also be reflected in the next update.) Changed the wood texture to be a bit lighter.

AI

Bears and tigers now attack NPCs.

animals

Slightly increased animal creation, which was excessively reduced with the 0.2.2 update.

bugfixes

Fixed an issue where some damage was not received even when attacked by bears and tigers.

The update will be applied until February 4th after a brief test.