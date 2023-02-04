Past Fate Patch 0.4.2 is now live
Mercenaries beware as the gates of Blackfang Keep have been opened...
The latest patch introduces Blackfang Keep, an open world dungeon where players can team up and try to reveal the secrets of Count Blackfang.
Blackfang Keep is our first farmable dungeon for new loot and activities to the players. Keep in mind during this patch only first wing is open and more wings will be opened with smaller patches.
Crafting got a slight change as we decided to divide each category of crafting so players now have access to Blacksmithing, Leatherworking and Tailoring. This decision should make crafting little bit more clearer. Also the UI of crafting and crafting icon sizes got a minor change.
We have also focused a lot on optimization and players should see big improvements on how the game runs.
Game Improvements and changes summary:
World
- Quest reward changes for most quests
- Blackfang Keep dungeon added and opened
- Foliage changes for grass, leaves and flowers
- Lightning and shadow changes
- New loot
- Blood Essence vendor in Blackfang Keep
Player Changes and Improvements
- Player character default faces changed
- UI improvements
- Some of clipping gear's fixed
- Torch changes
- Inventory items should now show weight
- Running animation changes
Gathering and Crafting
- Added Tailoring Bench
- Added Leatherworking Bench
- Slight changes to Blacksmith Bench (Old Crafting Bench)
- Added Upgrade Bench for upgrade-able gear
- More craft able items added
Bugs Fixed
- Optimization tweaks
- Opening map now makes a better sound
- Landscape errors fixed that made players to get stuck
- Other minor bugs fixed
