Past Fate Patch 0.4.2 is now live

Mercenaries beware as the gates of Blackfang Keep have been opened...

The latest patch introduces Blackfang Keep, an open world dungeon where players can team up and try to reveal the secrets of Count Blackfang.

Blackfang Keep is our first farmable dungeon for new loot and activities to the players. Keep in mind during this patch only first wing is open and more wings will be opened with smaller patches.

Crafting got a slight change as we decided to divide each category of crafting so players now have access to Blacksmithing, Leatherworking and Tailoring. This decision should make crafting little bit more clearer. Also the UI of crafting and crafting icon sizes got a minor change.

We have also focused a lot on optimization and players should see big improvements on how the game runs.

Game Improvements and changes summary:

World

Quest reward changes for most quests

Blackfang Keep dungeon added and opened

Foliage changes for grass, leaves and flowers

Lightning and shadow changes

New loot

Blood Essence vendor in Blackfang Keep

Player Changes and Improvements

Player character default faces changed

UI improvements

Some of clipping gear's fixed

Torch changes

Inventory items should now show weight

Running animation changes

Gathering and Crafting

Added Tailoring Bench

Added Leatherworking Bench

Slight changes to Blacksmith Bench (Old Crafting Bench)

Added Upgrade Bench for upgrade-able gear

More craft able items added

Bugs Fixed