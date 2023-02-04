Update, Version 20230204

English

[GPA]New item: GPA Chest. (A chest that contains a random item)

[GPA]GPA Chest may contain Life Potion, Mana Potion, Antidote, Gold, Another GPA Chest, Scroll of Rebirth, Scroll of Immutable, Different Hats, and many other different items.

[GPA]You can now exchange GPA coins for GPA chests.

[Tombstone]Added a menu icon that you can click anytime to summon a menu.

[Tombstone]Added an option on the menu to surrender.

Added a function to allow the player to gain an item of an unknown type. It shall reduce the length of code and thus cause fewer human mistakes.

简体中文

【GPA】新物品：GPA箱子（一种可能包含随机物品的箱子）

【GPA】目前GPA箱子里可能发现：生命药水、魔法药水、解毒剂、黄金、另外一个GPA箱子、重生卷轴、不灭卷轴、各种帽子以及其它各类物品。

【GPA】你现在可以用GPA金币兑换GPA箱子了

【墓石牌】加入了一个菜单图标，可以随时点击召唤一个菜单。

【墓石牌】加入了投降的菜单选项。

加入了一个函数让玩家获得未知种类的物品。可以减少代码数量并降低人为错误。