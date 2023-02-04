1.2.4 Patchnotes

Hey Everyone!
I have just updated Pixel Piracy with the 1.2.4 version, which has some cool stuff. Check the patch notes below.
- *Added a bunch of new sky and sea environmental gradients.
- *Added Kelp that grows from the sea; it appears sometimes.
- *Added Ambient Shadows to the Ships; this system can be later expanded to introduce night lighting to the ships.
- *Fixed some bugs with the Inventory where Inventory would not correctly render because some items would have no sprite.
- *Improved Algorithm that detects if a pirate is clipping in the terrain; this algorithm is responsible for unclipping the pirate.
- *Added Equip Sounds.
- *Fixed Bug where you could Equip SKill Books and increase ability count from 19 to 20.
- *When using items, such as healing items, the item list no longer resets if items are still left in a stack.
The idea of environmental gradients and ambient shadow is to give the game some new visual character and introduce colorful moods. These moods will play a significant role later. It would be interesting to see how this could be e expanded; for example, imagine you have a big dark ship that would spawn ghosts in it or random npc's hiding in your ship. The potential for expanding Pixel Piracy is huge.
https://i.gyazo.com/a12bfb13a52d8d3752b2e174ed5b2fa8.mp4
https://i.gyazo.com/e40985828a20dfe98d43b6c104a74995.mp4
I hope you will enjoy this update, and stay tuned for more.
Note: _Previously, i stated that i would be working on the game until i fixed game or/and polished the game, but with the recent events, i am now going to be working on this game for at least six months.
I would not have imagined that i would be working on this game, i forgot how fun Pixel Piracy can be, and i think it would be beneficial for everyone if i could at least try to expand the game. _
Changed files in this update