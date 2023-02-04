 Skip to content

Lost Flame update for 4 February 2023

Hotfix for Bugmoon Abysm generation

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,
This is a small update which fixes Bugmoon Abysm 2 generation which would sometimes put the stair to Abysm 1 in an inaccessible place.
Cheers,
Bartek

