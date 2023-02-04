Hi all,
This is a small update which fixes Bugmoon Abysm 2 generation which would sometimes put the stair to Abysm 1 in an inaccessible place.
Cheers,
Bartek
Lost Flame update for 4 February 2023
Hotfix for Bugmoon Abysm generation
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hi all,
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Lost Flame - magazyn zawartości Depot 856573
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update