Caves of Lore update for 4 February 2023

Stoneskin update. Other minor stuff.

4 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few small changes, but more notable, Stoneskin now applies to Armor, not Defense. This was always my intent, and I must have forgotten that along the way. Now you can shield your wizards properly!

