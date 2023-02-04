 Skip to content

Battle Realms: Zen Edition update for 4 February 2023

Update 1.58.1 - Coldfix #2 (AI, Map Transfer & Network Tweaks)

Greetings, warriors!

A small, but nonethless important update before we fully shift our focus towards the development of 1.58.2.

Highlights:

• Lobby Networking Optimized

The P2P joining code has been rewritten from scratch. We have sorted out a number of hangups related to lobby joining/hosting in Steam Multiplayer. Joining flow overall should now be smoother.

• Native Map Transfer is back!

It had been broken for the longest time, but no more! Now you can quickly and reliably share custom BR maps with other players in-game without the need to rely on other 3rd party sharing methods. Now at high speeds too!

• AI Profiles made more comprehensive

We redesigned the profiles a bit. In the initial version of this design, you will see the new difficulty tags near each AI profile, so our players have a better understanding of who they deal with. :)

Full Changelog:

  • Rewritten all joining code to cover more P2P issues and address more scenarios.

  • Lobby will now tell the name of players attempting to join.

  • Fixed the native map transfer feature.

  • Moving boulders won't be valid attackable targets anymore.

  • Boulders will now stop early at low speeds instead of endlessly moving.

  • High end AI profiles may use boulders now.

  • High end AI profiles may dodge rolling boulders.

  • Restored AI escape functionality that allowed them to run to other rice fields when they couldn't defend their own base (Skirmish only).

  • Enemy BGs like Unclean's Death Sentry will trigger combat alerts if they harm players' units.

  • Fixed units casting spells (geishas, druidesses, etc..) to targets at ranges longer than expected.

  • Fixed a bug that made players see the "invalid target" cursor when hovering over hostless trained horse while having both unmounted and mounted units in the same selection.

  • Fixed missile and hybrid units looping reloading animations quickly.

  • Fixed a bug where siege units would run into melee when player commanded to attack to a unit behind a friendly building.

  • Fixed a bug where AI units swapped targets endlessly when trying to engage watchtowers.

