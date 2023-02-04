Update 1.58.1 - Coldfix #2 (AI, Map Transfer & Network Tweaks)

Greetings, warriors!
A small, but nonethless important update before we fully shift our focus towards the development of 1.58.2.
Highlights:
• Lobby Networking Optimized
The P2P joining code has been rewritten from scratch. We have sorted out a number of hangups related to lobby joining/hosting in Steam Multiplayer. Joining flow overall should now be smoother.
• Native Map Transfer is back!
It had been broken for the longest time, but no more! Now you can quickly and reliably share custom BR maps with other players in-game without the need to rely on other 3rd party sharing methods. Now at high speeds too!
• AI Profiles made more comprehensive
We redesigned the profiles a bit. In the initial version of this design, you will see the new difficulty tags near each AI profile, so our players have a better understanding of who they deal with. :)
Full Changelog:
-
Rewritten all joining code to cover more P2P issues and address more scenarios.
-
Lobby will now tell the name of players attempting to join.
-
Fixed the native map transfer feature.
-
Moving boulders won't be valid attackable targets anymore.
-
Boulders will now stop early at low speeds instead of endlessly moving.
-
High end AI profiles may use boulders now.
-
High end AI profiles may dodge rolling boulders.
-
Restored AI escape functionality that allowed them to run to other rice fields when they couldn't defend their own base (Skirmish only).
-
Enemy BGs like Unclean's Death Sentry will trigger combat alerts if they harm players' units.
-
Fixed units casting spells (geishas, druidesses, etc..) to targets at ranges longer than expected.
-
Fixed a bug that made players see the "invalid target" cursor when hovering over hostless trained horse while having both unmounted and mounted units in the same selection.
-
Fixed missile and hybrid units looping reloading animations quickly.
-
Fixed a bug where siege units would run into melee when player commanded to attack to a unit behind a friendly building.
-
Fixed a bug where AI units swapped targets endlessly when trying to engage watchtowers.
**Stay tuned for more updates!
- The Battle Realms Team**
