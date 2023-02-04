Update 1.58.1 - Coldfix #2 (AI, Map Transfer & Network Tweaks)

Greetings, warriors!

A small, but nonethless important update before we fully shift our focus towards the development of 1.58.2.

Highlights:

• Lobby Networking Optimized

The P2P joining code has been rewritten from scratch. We have sorted out a number of hangups related to lobby joining/hosting in Steam Multiplayer. Joining flow overall should now be smoother.

• Native Map Transfer is back!

It had been broken for the longest time, but no more! Now you can quickly and reliably share custom BR maps with other players in-game without the need to rely on other 3rd party sharing methods. Now at high speeds too!

• AI Profiles made more comprehensive

We redesigned the profiles a bit. In the initial version of this design, you will see the new difficulty tags near each AI profile, so our players have a better understanding of who they deal with. :)

Full Changelog:

Rewritten all joining code to cover more P2P issues and address more scenarios.

Lobby will now tell the name of players attempting to join.

Fixed the native map transfer feature.

Moving boulders won't be valid attackable targets anymore.

Boulders will now stop early at low speeds instead of endlessly moving.

High end AI profiles may use boulders now.

High end AI profiles may dodge rolling boulders.

Restored AI escape functionality that allowed them to run to other rice fields when they couldn't defend their own base (Skirmish only).

Enemy BGs like Unclean's Death Sentry will trigger combat alerts if they harm players' units.

Fixed units casting spells (geishas, druidesses, etc..) to targets at ranges longer than expected.

Fixed a bug that made players see the "invalid target" cursor when hovering over hostless trained horse while having both unmounted and mounted units in the same selection.

Fixed missile and hybrid units looping reloading animations quickly.

Fixed a bug where siege units would run into melee when player commanded to attack to a unit behind a friendly building.

Fixed a bug where AI units swapped targets endlessly when trying to engage watchtowers.

