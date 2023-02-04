Version 0.80 ; SubBuild 2023.2.4

New Features :
- World Tour : can start a new career from 2023 instead of 2020
- World Tour : player bases updated to the end of 2022 (this will be effective only once you'll have started a new career)
Bug Fixes :
- Stadium : the time & speed boards were not correctly visible on the back end of the TET250 Stadium
Notes :
- Modding : if you have a Modded player base, you won't be able to start in 2023
- Modding : if you have a Modded player base only to change the player names, grab the new one from the Modding SDK right before the next time you'll start a new career
Changed files in this update