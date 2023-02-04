 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tennis Elbow 4 update for 4 February 2023

Version 0.80 ; SubBuild 2023.2.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10478470 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features :

  • World Tour : can start a new career from 2023 instead of 2020
  • World Tour : player bases updated to the end of 2022 (this will be effective only once you'll have started a new career)

Bug Fixes :

  • Stadium : the time & speed boards were not correctly visible on the back end of the TET250 Stadium

Notes :

  • Modding : if you have a Modded player base, you won't be able to start in 2023
  • Modding : if you have a Modded player base only to change the player names, grab the new one from the Modding SDK right before the next time you'll start a new career

Changed files in this update

Tennis Elbow 4 Content Depot 760641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link