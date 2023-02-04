 Skip to content

BACKROOMS: APPREHENSION update for 4 February 2023

UPDATE #1

Share · View all patches · Build 10478450 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved lobby system
  • Raised the health of Skin Stealer from 100 to 500, not a one hit kill anymore
  • Skin Stealer can regain health by absorbing dead Scientists
  • Fixed some bugs

