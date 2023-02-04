- Improved lobby system
- Raised the health of Skin Stealer from 100 to 500, not a one hit kill anymore
- Skin Stealer can regain health by absorbing dead Scientists
- Fixed some bugs
BACKROOMS: APPREHENSION update for 4 February 2023
UPDATE #1
