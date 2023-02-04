 Skip to content

Coin Pusher Casino update for 4 February 2023

New levels and features but lost save game!

Build 10478407

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dear Coiners!

Todays update brings some little bugfixes, but also a few new levels and features.
The added option for game difficulty, will hopefully bring even more challenge.
A Zen music player is added, a toolbar for cameras and sound as well as some other small updates.
Sadly, and I am sorry to say, but in this update, the save game is also changed and will be lost.

  • Bugfixes
  • Added difficulty options: Funfair, Coiner and Casino (easy, medium, hard)
  • Objects, prices, luck, times where re-balanced
  • Resizable window (on desktops use Alt+Enter to toggle between Fullscreen and Windowed)
  • Insert Coin TimeOut is now visible as a small time bar
  • Zen level added
  • 2 Classic levels added
  • Added Zen music player

