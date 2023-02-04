New levels and features but lost save game!

Dear Coiners!
Todays update brings some little bugfixes, but also a few new levels and features.
The added option for game difficulty, will hopefully bring even more challenge.
A Zen music player is added, a toolbar for cameras and sound as well as some other small updates.
Sadly, and I am sorry to say, but in this update, the save game is also changed and will be lost.
- Bugfixes
- Added difficulty options: Funfair, Coiner and Casino (easy, medium, hard)
- Objects, prices, luck, times where re-balanced
- Resizable window (on desktops use Alt+Enter to toggle between Fullscreen and Windowed)
- Insert Coin TimeOut is now visible as a small time bar
- Zen level added
- 2 Classic levels added
- Added Zen music player
Changed files in this update