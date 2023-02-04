Heraldry Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10478403 · Last edited 4 February 2023 – 13:39:03 UTC by Wendy

Based on requests and ideas from the Discord community, I've added a whole bunch of new heraldic charges to the game. (Heraldic charges are the images of animals and objects and so on that are found in coats of arms.)

I've also added bonuses to eight of them:



+30% armour blast resistance



No maintenance cost for town upgrades



-75% armour HP, double lift



Spies can pursue intrigues, with an increased success rate



Additional unrest from towns and cities, building cost and maintenance is halved



+50% Spy defense



Double research and reputation from universities



Double reputation from sending delegations

Finally, I also added five new heraldry layouts:

DLC Status: