Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 4 February 2023

Heraldry Update

Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 4 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Based on requests and ideas from the Discord community, I've added a whole bunch of new heraldic charges to the game. (Heraldic charges are the images of animals and objects and so on that are found in coats of arms.)

I've also added bonuses to eight of them:


+30% armour blast resistance


No maintenance cost for town upgrades


-75% armour HP, double lift


Spies can pursue intrigues, with an increased success rate


Additional unrest from towns and cities, building cost and maintenance is halved


+50% Spy defense


Double research and reputation from universities


Double reputation from sending delegations

Finally, I also added five new heraldry layouts:

DLC Status:

  • Still not ready to be announced, waiting for key art.
  • Still not about naval ships. :D
  • Development is going well.

