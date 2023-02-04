Heraldry Update

Based on requests and ideas from the Discord community, I've added a whole bunch of new heraldic charges to the game. (Heraldic charges are the images of animals and objects and so on that are found in coats of arms.)
I've also added bonuses to eight of them:
No maintenance cost for town upgrades
Spies can pursue intrigues, with an increased success rate
Additional unrest from towns and cities, building cost and maintenance is halved
Double research and reputation from universities
Double reputation from sending delegations
Finally, I also added five new heraldry layouts:
DLC Status:
- Still not ready to be announced, waiting for key art.
- Still not about naval ships. :D
- Development is going well.
Changed files in this update