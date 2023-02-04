 Skip to content

Spellmasons update for 4 February 2023

v1.3.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10478329

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Spellmasons Update v1.3.1

2/4/2024

  • Feature: Support auto reconnect attempts when client loses connection to the server

  • Quality of Life: Increase arrow speed when firing an absurd amount of arrows (thank you Omni from Discord!)

  • fix: significant Pickup (portals, potions, etc) synchronization by sending pickup creation over the network and stabilizing pickup ids

  • fix: "Target Kind" spell so it wont target you or allies

  • fix: Deleted save files getting restored after reboot

  • fix: Localization screen not showing all language options on some resolutions

  • fix: When a player dies, their turn is now ended automatically

