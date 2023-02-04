v1.3.1 Update

Spellmasons Update v1.3.1
2/4/2024
-
Feature: Support auto reconnect attempts when client loses connection to the server
-
Quality of Life: Increase arrow speed when firing an absurd amount of arrows (thank you Omni from Discord!)
-
fix: significant Pickup (portals, potions, etc) synchronization by sending pickup creation over the network and stabilizing pickup ids
-
fix: "Target Kind" spell so it wont target you or allies
-
fix: Deleted save files getting restored after reboot
-
fix: Localization screen not showing all language options on some resolutions
-
fix: When a player dies, their turn is now ended automatically
Changed files in this update