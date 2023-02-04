 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ハーデリアクエスト update for 4 February 2023

Some content has been added!

Share · View all patches · Build 10478249 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following contents have been implemented!

Some new maps have been added.
Added some new elements
Fixed some bugs.

Thank you for your continued support of Harderia Quest and Doujin Circle Annulus.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2248191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link