Update 1.2.1: New quality animations, important reworks

Hi everyone,

We just included 5 new reworked weapon animations in the latest update and can't wait to hear your feedback.

The new animations will bring a fresh and exciting experience to the game, and we are confident that you will love it!

Here's some preview of them (but we recommend trying them directly into the game now!)

[https://www.youtube.com/shorts/aB276WhK4nE](Watch FPS Animations rework clip on youtube)

We will need a few more month to rework all FPS animations, but we will keep updating often to give you more reworked animations every week.

TPS/AI Animations will be reworked just once we finish the FPS animations.

We also made some quite big reworks regarding Map Editor and Destruction system aiming mostly to gain better performance and stability.

This is the list of the most important changes:

New features:

•Reworked FG42 animations.

•Reworked Garand animations.

•Reworked Bren animations.

•Reworked Arisaka animations.

•Reworked Luger animations.

•Reworked orders and throw animations (only for weapons with reworked animations).

•Map Editor management reworked; Maps created/edited from this version will load much faster in Campaign menu. (We suggest to edit and reupload your maps to the workshop to improve their performance for the players).

•Added prop density details in Map Editor.

•Added Grass Density increase option in Map Editor (Big maps only).

•Added a few Map & Mission Editor props.

Fixes:

•Fixed spanish chat not working.

•Updated Roi-Namur map.

•Player board has been moved to minimap menu.

•Fixed Decals scaling in Map & Mission Editor.

•Fixed soviet ranks.

•Fully reworked destruction system to have much better performance online and to allow more complex destructibility in future.

•Many other fixes from Feedbacks gathered on the Discord server.

For the next weeks we will go on reworking animations, we will continue works on Normandy campaign (big news coming soon!) and we will keep working into fixing bugs and adding more features from your suggestions.

Another new patch for the Nintendo switch version adding all the recent changes of this and the other recent update is also on it's way.

In case you didn't know we have defined a precise roadmap for the next month of development and you can read it here.

We keep improving all features of the base game and as always we will be going on listening to suggestions from people inside the Steam Discussions and the Discord server.

The updates for the base game we are constantly releasing are very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.



Thank you all,

Marco