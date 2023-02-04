 Skip to content

OBS Studio update for 4 February 2023

OBS Studio 29.0.2 Hotfix Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug introduced in 29.0.1 which caused sources with an upward compressor filter to stop audio playback under certain circumstances [notr1ch/pkv]

