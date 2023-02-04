Update Notes for v0.97

This is a huge update, adding hundreds of unique items with which to decorate your home. Please let me know if you encounter any bugs or have any feedback!

Added hundreds of new items: tables, chairs, decor, mirrors, art, lighting, electronics, etc

Added several new shops

Expanded the game map to include a new area

Many items also have color variations

Occupants of a home are now shown inside it

Some items can be placed on tables/surfaces

Ceiling lights are now available to buy

Icons are now shown instead of text for buyable items

Optimization of world geometry

Improved water rendering

Statistics are now tracked for home furnishings & decorations

Reduced invite frequency from friends

Fixed bug where the "Pay off mortgage" achievement was not granted if you paid in cash for a property

Added button to delete save games