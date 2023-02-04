Update Notes for v0.97

This is a huge update, adding hundreds of unique items with which to decorate your home. Please let me know if you encounter any bugs or have any feedback!
- Added hundreds of new items: tables, chairs, decor, mirrors, art, lighting, electronics, etc
- Added several new shops
- Expanded the game map to include a new area
- Many items also have color variations
- Occupants of a home are now shown inside it
- Some items can be placed on tables/surfaces
- Ceiling lights are now available to buy
- Icons are now shown instead of text for buyable items
- Optimization of world geometry
- Improved water rendering
- Statistics are now tracked for home furnishings & decorations
- Reduced invite frequency from friends
- Fixed bug where the "Pay off mortgage" achievement was not granted if you paid in cash for a property
- Added button to delete save games
Changed files in this update