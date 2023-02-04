 Skip to content

Little Lives update for 4 February 2023

Update Notes for v0.97

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a huge update, adding hundreds of unique items with which to decorate your home. Please let me know if you encounter any bugs or have any feedback!

  • Added hundreds of new items: tables, chairs, decor, mirrors, art, lighting, electronics, etc
  • Added several new shops
  • Expanded the game map to include a new area
  • Many items also have color variations
  • Occupants of a home are now shown inside it
  • Some items can be placed on tables/surfaces
  • Ceiling lights are now available to buy
  • Icons are now shown instead of text for buyable items
  • Optimization of world geometry
  • Improved water rendering
  • Statistics are now tracked for home furnishings & decorations
  • Reduced invite frequency from friends
  • Fixed bug where the "Pay off mortgage" achievement was not granted if you paid in cash for a property
  • Added button to delete save games

