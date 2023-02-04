 Skip to content

Voxel Tycoon update for 4 February 2023

Update 0.88.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10478111 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

— Fixed an issue where passengers do not board vehicle in some cases
— Fixed disabled and in-depot vehicles falsely report their running costs at 30%
— Fixed passenger and mail labels overlap station label on non-100% UI scales
— Fixed mouse buttons can be bound in settings to various actions resulting in unexpected behavior
— Updated wording of Passengers and mail budget item
— Modding: a new .itemgroup asset introduced to improve mods compatibility: https://docs.voxeltycoon.xyz/guides/migration-guides/item-groups/

Changed files in this update

Voxel Tycoon Windows Depot 732051
  • Loading history…
Voxel Tycoon Mac Depot 732052
  • Loading history…
Voxel Tycoon Linux Depot 732053
  • Loading history…
