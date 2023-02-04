— Fixed an issue where passengers do not board vehicle in some cases
— Fixed disabled and in-depot vehicles falsely report their running costs at 30%
— Fixed passenger and mail labels overlap station label on non-100% UI scales
— Fixed mouse buttons can be bound in settings to various actions resulting in unexpected behavior
— Updated wording of Passengers and mail budget item
— Modding: a new .itemgroup asset introduced to improve mods compatibility: https://docs.voxeltycoon.xyz/guides/migration-guides/item-groups/
Voxel Tycoon update for 4 February 2023
Update 0.88.1
