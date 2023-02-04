Update 0.88.1

— Fixed an issue where passengers do not board vehicle in some cases

— Fixed disabled and in-depot vehicles falsely report their running costs at 30%

— Fixed passenger and mail labels overlap station label on non-100% UI scales

— Fixed mouse buttons can be bound in settings to various actions resulting in unexpected behavior

— Updated wording of Passengers and mail budget item

— Modding: a new .itemgroup asset introduced to improve mods compatibility: https://docs.voxeltycoon.xyz/guides/migration-guides/item-groups/