 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Your Blight update for 4 February 2023

2월 4일 소규모 패치

Share · View all patches · Build 10478091 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 기사루트 중 '그레짐드' 대사의 어색한 구간을 수정합니다.
  • 조라의 명상이 정상적으로 작동하지 않던 현상을 수정합니다.
  • 하이미르크를 탑에서 살해했을 시 이벤트가 어색했던 현상을 수정합니다.
  • 악몽을 클리어했을시 얻는 '편린' 트레잇이 회차후에 사라지도록 변경합니다.
  • 동료 트레잇의 오류를 수정합니다.
    (편린에 설명이 추가됩니다.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1600501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link