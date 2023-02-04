- 기사루트 중 '그레짐드' 대사의 어색한 구간을 수정합니다.
- 조라의 명상이 정상적으로 작동하지 않던 현상을 수정합니다.
- 하이미르크를 탑에서 살해했을 시 이벤트가 어색했던 현상을 수정합니다.
- 악몽을 클리어했을시 얻는 '편린' 트레잇이 회차후에 사라지도록 변경합니다.
- 동료 트레잇의 오류를 수정합니다.
(편린에 설명이 추가됩니다.)
Your Blight update for 4 February 2023
2월 4일 소규모 패치
