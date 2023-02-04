The Cuckold Update

Here is the changelog:

Added a new cuckold event

The game now has a "post-wedding" part. It's pretty barren, but it's a start!

Added very three short pussy licking events in the post-wedding part.

You can now press "space bar" during events to keep the animation looping

Added a "key bindings" screen

Slightly increased the bull wrist size during scene scenes

Slightly improved Zoe expression during sex scenes

Increased the odds for a Serious Talk to occur by 10%

Improved Zoe hands movement during the new facesitting animations (wedding)

Fixed the bathroom wall being too far away from the bathtube.

Fix a typo during one of the restaurant event (now -> know)

Technical, change the memory bucket size to 8mb to prevent a crash issue on some devices

Fixed Zoe saying you are going to be late for work during the evening