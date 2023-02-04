 Skip to content

Femdom Wife Game - Zoe update for 4 February 2023

The Cuckold Update

Build 10478080 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is the changelog:

  • Added a new cuckold event

  • The game now has a "post-wedding" part. It's pretty barren, but it's a start!

  • Added very three short pussy licking events in the post-wedding part.

  • You can now press "space bar" during events to keep the animation looping

  • Added a "key bindings" screen

  • Slightly increased the bull wrist size during scene scenes

  • Slightly improved Zoe expression during sex scenes

  • Increased the odds for a Serious Talk to occur by 10%

  • Improved Zoe hands movement during the new facesitting animations (wedding)

  • Fixed the bathroom wall being too far away from the bathtube.

  • Fix a typo during one of the restaurant event (now -> know)

  • Technical, change the memory bucket size to 8mb to prevent a crash issue on some devices

  • Fixed Zoe saying you are going to be late for work during the evening

  • Typos:
    --> Sincce -> Since
    --> You breath -> You breathe
    --> Zoe feet -> Zoe's feet
    --> Come one -> Come on
    --> Amzing -> Amazing

