Bunny Eureka update for 4 February 2023

Bunnies can talk and wear different outfits now.

Build 10478004 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

When you click on the bunny, you see their thoughts.
The bunny can wear different clothes, designing outfits is fun but making LOD groups is a pain.
I added more bunnies but it slowed down the game, I might go back to the old number of bunnies.
I removed the grass asset, it looks good but isn't fun to play with.
I also fixed some bugs.
Every time I update, I'm worried I might forget to test some feature and create new bugs.
But, that’s life.

