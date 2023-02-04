February 4, 2023 update content

1、Fixed the problem that the attack distance of new weapons was wrong after designing weapon drawings

2、Fixed the error that after using battlefield skill - "INVALID ATTACK", both sides do not produce damage.

3、Fixed the problem of hiding the tank model when the battlefield is far away

4、Fixed the problem that the description of "OVERCROWDING" did not match.

5、Fixed the problem that the descriptions in several decrees appear in traditional Chinese

6、Modified the frequency of enemy AI skill casting

7、Modified the problem that the collision of houses in the field map may cause some soldiers to be stuck.

8、Modified the problem of sandbag positions registering in the ground type

9、Modified the problem that the sound of battle bombing is too loud

10、Modified the problem that the battalion rationing weapons may appear abnormal under special circumstances.

We will fix the bugs and keep improving the game as soon as possible.