Blockworks update for 11 February 2023

0.16 is Live

Blockworks update for 11 February 2023 · Build 10477954

What is new in 0.16

  • Workshop is enabled by default
  • 4 new glowing materials
  • Shiny obsidian material
  • weightless mode for easier manipulation with huge builds
  • Double side stud connector block
  • Alternative smaller eyes block

Fixes

  • Adding missing shadow to workbench
  • Incline settings are part of the basic settings
  • Game workshop is filtered by game version
  • Fixed a bug, where build would get messed up and all block positions and rotations would end up in disarray. This happened when block got disconnected - from group while the blue preview was visible.
  • Fixed colliders in the lab environment
  • Fixed windows offset in the lab environment
  • Add experimental settings category
  • Ability to change player speed
  • Moved button collision setting to experimental
  • Move settings panel to the workbench
  • Fixed box factory outputing box desing to main game window (would be visible on a stream)
  • Box design is redered with the current LOD settings
  • Fixed player rotation pivot
  • Box desing is rendered after manually pressing a build button
  • Ability to disconnect only the bottom part of the block from the group
  • Fixed wrong texture uvs on boxes with low LOD
  • Fixed single frame of white opaque preview
  • Doubled the collider offset making it easier to place blocks in narrow spaces
  • Disconnect by grip button is only available on controllers that do not have primary/secondary buttons (A/B X/Y)

