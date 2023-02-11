0.16 is Live

What is new in 0.16
- Workshop is enabled by default
- 4 new glowing materials
- Shiny obsidian material
- weightless mode for easier manipulation with huge builds
- Double side stud connector block
- Alternative smaller eyes block
Fixes
- Adding missing shadow to workbench
- Incline settings are part of the basic settings
- Game workshop is filtered by game version
- Fixed a bug, where build would get messed up and all block positions and rotations would end up in disarray. This happened when block got disconnected - from group while the blue preview was visible.
- Fixed colliders in the lab environment
- Fixed windows offset in the lab environment
- Add experimental settings category
- Ability to change player speed
- Moved button collision setting to experimental
- Move settings panel to the workbench
- Fixed box factory outputing box desing to main game window (would be visible on a stream)
- Box design is redered with the current LOD settings
- Fixed player rotation pivot
- Box desing is rendered after manually pressing a build button
- Ability to disconnect only the bottom part of the block from the group
- Fixed wrong texture uvs on boxes with low LOD
- Fixed single frame of white opaque preview
- Doubled the collider offset making it easier to place blocks in narrow spaces
- Disconnect by grip button is only available on controllers that do not have primary/secondary buttons (A/B X/Y)
Changed files in this update