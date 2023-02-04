0.0.3.1 Update description

This is a small repair update:
Repair the chance of using bonfire to squeeze the characters when pulling the trailer
Repair the collision of plantable plants
The mouse may not be displayed after fixing death
After the key change is repaired, the shortcut key error is displayed
The repair materials are refreshed to generate more than two vehicles in the same place, resulting in the problem that the vehicle is stuck in the sky
Repair shows that the required materials and manufacturing materials do not meet the requirements
Repair the inedibility of canned meat
Extend the shelf life of dried meat
Reduce character demand consumption
Updated the latest translation of players
Changed files in this update