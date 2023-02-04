0.0.3.1 Update description

Share · View all patches · Build 10477909 · Last edited 4 February 2023 – 10:46:06 UTC by Wendy

This is a small repair update:

Repair the chance of using bonfire to squeeze the characters when pulling the trailer

Repair the collision of plantable plants

The mouse may not be displayed after fixing death

After the key change is repaired, the shortcut key error is displayed

The repair materials are refreshed to generate more than two vehicles in the same place, resulting in the problem that the vehicle is stuck in the sky

Repair shows that the required materials and manufacturing materials do not meet the requirements

Repair the inedibility of canned meat

Extend the shelf life of dried meat

Reduce character demand consumption

Updated the latest translation of players