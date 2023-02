Share · View all patches · Build 10477902 · Last edited 4 February 2023 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey Everyone!

We have a small update.

Lighting update for Eldritch Halls

Lighting update for Forgotten Ruins

Fixed a bug that affected kicking players.

Removed the DEV tag from the game.

If you'd like to find other Light Bearers players or have bugs to report, join our [Discord](Discord.gg/FatBombStudios)!