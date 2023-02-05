Update v 0.1.5 - Some improvements

I was focusing to work on the Player and the Mutants.

There I was reworking and changing the animation, the behavior and the modell.

From now on the head and arms of the mutants can be smashed.

Player:

I reworked the animations.

Especially the animation when using the iron bolt.

I also changed the Players modell and design.

Mutants:

While I was working on the Player I also worked on the Mutants.

So, I also changed the mutants modell.

And i reworked the animation of the mutants.

Items:

Some Items my cause damage to the player and the NPCs.

Like Fire, Barbe Wire, Nuclear Water, ...