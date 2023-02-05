Update v 0.1.5 - Some improvements

I was focusing to work on the Player and the Mutants.
There I was reworking and changing the animation, the behavior and the modell.
From now on the head and arms of the mutants can be smashed.
Player:
I reworked the animations.
Especially the animation when using the iron bolt.
I also changed the Players modell and design.
Mutants:
While I was working on the Player I also worked on the Mutants.
So, I also changed the mutants modell.
And i reworked the animation of the mutants.
Items:
Some Items my cause damage to the player and the NPCs.
Like Fire, Barbe Wire, Nuclear Water, ...
Changed files in this update