Survive and Revenge update for 5 February 2023

Update v 0.1.5 - Some improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10477898 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I was focusing to work on the Player and the Mutants.
There I was reworking and changing the animation, the behavior and the modell.

From now on the head and arms of the mutants can be smashed.

Player:
I reworked the animations.
Especially the animation when using the iron bolt.
I also changed the Players modell and design.

Mutants:
While I was working on the Player I also worked on the Mutants.
So, I also changed the mutants modell.
And i reworked the animation of the mutants.

Items:
Some Items my cause damage to the player and the NPCs.
Like Fire, Barbe Wire, Nuclear Water, ...

