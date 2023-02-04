- Added 462 female monster pictures.
- You can consume 100 skill books to unlock pictures in the store.
- After unlocking, you can view it in the album function in the photo album.
Idle Banshee Alliance update for 4 February 2023
Add album function
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update