Idle Banshee Alliance update for 4 February 2023

Add album function

4 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added 462 female monster pictures.
  2. You can consume 100 skill books to unlock pictures in the store.
  3. After unlocking, you can view it in the album function in the photo album.

