LIGHTNING Playtest update for 4 February 2023

Patch 1.0.0.4

Patch 1.0.0.4 · Build 10477788 · Last edited by Wendy

Change: Precision Mode now uses the economy system instead of pre-made loadouts.
Change: Precision mode, gun feel is now more solid instead of being more physic-based.
Change: Precision mode, reduced the money reward and the losing streak reward for the losing team.
Fixed: In Mutant/Horde Mode after each wave the character Special Power won't get recharged for the surviving players.
Fixed: In TDM Mode, the Majority of AIs are on the opposing team instead of being even on each team.
Fixed: In VS AI Mode the AIs are randomly placed at the start of each round instead of their own base.

