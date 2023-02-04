Patch 1.0.0.4

Change: Precision Mode now uses the economy system instead of pre-made loadouts.

Change: Precision mode, gun feel is now more solid instead of being more physic-based.

Change: Precision mode, reduced the money reward and the losing streak reward for the losing team.

Fixed: In Mutant/Horde Mode after each wave the character Special Power won't get recharged for the surviving players.

Fixed: In TDM Mode, the Majority of AIs are on the opposing team instead of being even on each team.

Fixed: In VS AI Mode the AIs are randomly placed at the start of each round instead of their own base.