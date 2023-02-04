Change: Precision Mode now uses the economy system instead of pre-made loadouts.
Change: Precision mode, gun feel is now more solid instead of being more physic-based.
Change: Precision mode, reduced the money reward and the losing streak reward for the losing team.
Fixed: In Mutant/Horde Mode after each wave the character Special Power won't get recharged for the surviving players.
Fixed: In TDM Mode, the Majority of AIs are on the opposing team instead of being even on each team.
Fixed: In VS AI Mode the AIs are randomly placed at the start of each round instead of their own base.
LIGHTNING Playtest update for 4 February 2023
Patch 1.0.0.4
