0.9.0 (0.10.0 is next, not 1.0.0) Saves from previous versions will not load

Warning: Saves from previous versions will not load
Changes
- Replaced items with active relics, they are no longer consumed upon use and will typically have a cooldown.
- Active relics can be right clicked and configured to trigger themselves when certain things happen.
- The only consumables that remain are potions.
- All potions are permanent bonuses
- Added tank enemy
- Added biplane enemy
Balance
- Removed fighter class from vampire hunter
- increased necro skeleton summon aoe 8>16
Fixes
- Fixed vampire hunter unlock tooltip being larger than the screen
- Fixed conflagration going into the ground
- Fixed poisebreaker spells not clearing at end of round
- You can now sell items without having to remove them from your party units.
Improvements (hopefully)
- Added blue border around cards that will give experience to units
- Added blue border to synergies that you already have
- Several other UI Changes
Changed files in this update