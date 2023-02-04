 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 4 February 2023

0.9.0 (0.10.0 is next, not 1.0.0) Saves from previous versions will not load

Share · View all patches · Build 10477710 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Warning: Saves from previous versions will not load

Changes
  • Replaced items with active relics, they are no longer consumed upon use and will typically have a cooldown.
  • Active relics can be right clicked and configured to trigger themselves when certain things happen.
  • The only consumables that remain are potions.
  • All potions are permanent bonuses
  • Added tank enemy
  • Added biplane enemy
Balance
  • Removed fighter class from vampire hunter
  • increased necro skeleton summon aoe 8>16
Fixes
  • Fixed vampire hunter unlock tooltip being larger than the screen
  • Fixed conflagration going into the ground
  • Fixed poisebreaker spells not clearing at end of round
  • You can now sell items without having to remove them from your party units.
Improvements (hopefully)
  • Added blue border around cards that will give experience to units
  • Added blue border to synergies that you already have
  • Several other UI Changes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2139441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link