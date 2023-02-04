 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alice Escaped! update for 4 February 2023

Patchnote 1.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 10477689 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The actions of Mr. Penguin and MadHatter have been revised to be more deliberate and elegant.
  • Added pre-motion to some long-range enemies.
  • Enemies that are close to you in a deathmatch will now start acting later.
  • In casual mode, players will now only take 1 damage when they hit a spike. Gentle.
  • Some events have been reworked to be more consistent.
  • Other minor bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1489411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link