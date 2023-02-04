- The actions of Mr. Penguin and MadHatter have been revised to be more deliberate and elegant.
- Added pre-motion to some long-range enemies.
- Enemies that are close to you in a deathmatch will now start acting later.
- In casual mode, players will now only take 1 damage when they hit a spike. Gentle.
- Some events have been reworked to be more consistent.
- Other minor bug fixes.
Alice Escaped! update for 4 February 2023
Patchnote 1.0.9
