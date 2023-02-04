Feature Friday - February 3, 2023

204.56
- Increased the default HP for all items.
- Increased the default HP for all armor to 100.
- Put the Phase harmonic modulator implant in cybernetic loot tables.
- On the equipment screen, when you default interact with a natural weapon, you once again attempt to equip over it. You can press Ctrl+Space to look at it instead.
- You no longer autoexplore over dilute warm static.
- Items unintentionally dropped by your companions are now auto-picked-up when the "Auto-pickup special items" option is enabled.
- Natural gear of gigantic creatures is now always gigantic (including +3 damage and Slam bonus for cudgels).
- Rampaging sultans who earn a title as a result of their rampage are no longer called the Untitled.
- Removed the "flower" object from the game but left "flowers", making baetyl requests less ambiguous.
- Creatures are now pickier about equipping gear over their natural gear if the natural gear might be better.
- Added some more wall descriptions.
- Made magnetic bottles in trader (particularly tinker) inventories more reliably generate empty.
- Tweaked the ANSI in sultan murals.
- Fixed a bug that made glowmoths and gamma moths fail to attack.
- Fixed a bug that made True Kin register as mutants.
- Fixed a bug that made normality gas pumps use two slots even when you had giant hands.
- Fixed a bug that made some creatures' natural gear disappear when they gained some physical mutations.
- Fixed a bug that made most creatures' natural gear that had previously been visible in their descriptions stop showing up.
- Fixed a bug that made the Ruin of House Isner fail to have a guaranteed critical on its seventh shot.
- Fixed an issue that occasionally occurred with Sheba Hagadias's detail color.
- Fixed a grammar issue with some implant-related historical messages.
- Fixed some grammar errors in historical information and village quest text.
- Fixed several issues with MacOS and non-English keyboard layouts.
- Improved the grammar of some polygel duplication messages.
