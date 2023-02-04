 Skip to content

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts update for 4 February 2023

Hotfix Update v1.1.7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all,
This is a small but very important update including fixes and improvements you requested recently.

  • Improved the mechanics of calculations for the guns’ muzzle velocity and range. Now guns will follow a much more realistic pattern of ranges and muzzle velocities according to historical facts. Additionally, the bug of having guns not able to fire shells at normal trajectories due to too low velocity should be now fixed, because the gun ranges will become reduced more effectively based on the shell's maximum velocity. Please report to us if you still see an issue of turrets firing invisible shells (the bug that was fixed with the new mechanics).
  • Fixed gun recoil diminishing during pause mode.
  • Improved the penetration and accuracy calculations after the new mechanics of guns.
  • Reduced the necessity of fuel in custom battles, so that ships will not have a low fuel problem if the designed operational range is at logical levels.

Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team

