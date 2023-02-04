- Improve the rank system;
- Add the home stadium of club;
- The free kick can be gived in the whole pitch;
- Fixed the problem of inaccurate reset positions sometimes;
- Some minor improvements of details and bug fixes;
Gorilla Soccer update for 4 February 2023
V4.6.1 Update Logs
