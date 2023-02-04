 Skip to content

Gorilla Soccer update for 4 February 2023

V4.6.1 Update Logs

Build 10477568

  1. Improve the rank system;
  2. Add the home stadium of club;
  3. The free kick can be gived in the whole pitch;
  4. Fixed the problem of inaccurate reset positions sometimes;
  5. Some minor improvements of details and bug fixes;

