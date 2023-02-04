New achievement, and bug fix

A new achievement for passing the Bowtudgel History test... for real.

Background: There is enough information in the game, somewhere or other, to be able to pass the final exam for Bowtudgel History at the University of Chingaim. However, most people who pass the test don't actually scour the kingdom looking for scraps of history (which was my original intention for that achievement), since it's quite obvious you can cheat on the test, in game. You don't even have to look on-line for the answers. It's an interesting story of how one feature of a game was sacrificed to improve another feature. But I still wanted something like an achievement for actually digging up the answers, and this is it.

To get the achievement, you need to visit all the places, or do all the things necessary, to collect the information needed to pass the test. For instance, if information needed to answer one question is found in a book, on a sign, or as part of a conversation, you have to do that thing, andfor every question. Then, in the same game, you have to pass the Bowtudgel History test, without viewing a corrected test.

Also, fixed a bug for crashes that can occur when you have very extensive save files.