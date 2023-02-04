FPS Chess - Version 1.1.0

Hi all,

We're very happy to inform you all that the new shiny pieces are now out of beta! Shiny pieces are new variants of the classic six with new weapons and abilities! You can try them out in game now! There are some changes made based on feedback from the beta as well. Read below for info on this fairly beefy update!

**

New Content

**

Just in case you missed it from the beta announcement, you can add shiny pieces individually in the board editor, or replace all the pieces with their shiny version at once in the host menu!

**

Game Balancing

**

The following balance changes were made based on feedback from the beta.

Slightly nerfed the Shiny knight's shoot damage and rapid-fire damage.

The Shiny Rook's shoot damage has been buffed.

The Shiny Pawn's sword throw is now instant.

Slightly nerfed the Shiny Pawn's swing damage.

Removed the Shiny Queen's damage falloff.

Nerfed the Shiny King's helicopter damage.

Bug Fixes

The following bug fixes have been carried over from the beta.

Fixed soft lock where both players couldn't take their turn.

Fixed soft lock where player joining a game couldn't promote their pieces.

Fixed bug where player joining a game could hover multiple pieces simultaneously.

The following are new fixes from the beta.

Shiny pawns no longer promote to regular pieces.

Fixed a bug where after hosting a match with shiny pieces or a custom board, the next game would use the same board instead of the default board.

The tutorial should now use the correct mouse sensitivity based on player settings.

Fixed a bug where pieces destroyed in combat would be invisible once play returned to "board mode".

Adding the new shiny pieces to local multiplayer.

Adding shiny ability gifs to the tutorial menu.

Performance updates are being worked on (one thing specifically, reducing the polycount on the pieces themselves).

Note From Developers

Thank you to everyone posting balance feedback for the new pieces! Keep it up, balance changes will continue to come.