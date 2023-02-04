New Buildable Vehicle Update

Hey Everyone,

It's me, your favorite developer on the entire internet. In January you asked for another vehicle to build, so today I have a motocross bike with a buildable engine.

Hammerhead 250F:

This is an open world game, so it's available from the start of the game. The frame costs $1200. It can be found in the junkyard. Its parts spawn on a nearby pallet.

You'll need to visit the junkyard a few times to get most of the parts for the engine. New Age Auto has the necessary parts for the occasional top-end rebuild, which is great because you will probably abuse the hell out of this bike.

Don't forget this bike needs coolant, oil, and transmission fluid. Technically it can still run without it, but you'll blow the top end quickly without it.

The 250F engine has these parts:

250F block w/ crank

Right Side Casing

Flywheel

Timing Chain

Clutch

Carburetor

Head

Head Gasket

Cylinder

Piston

Oil Filter

Valve Cover

Flywheel Cover

Clutch Cover

Transmission Fluid

Some quick tips:

-An engine build manual is located in the auto parts store.

-The LShift button can be used to control forward and backward leaning, for wheelies and stoppies.

-You can paint the bike's plastics, as well as wash it with the hose.

-The bike can be recovered using the tow service.

-Shut off the bike using the kill switch on the handlebar.

-You can pick the bike up and carry it if you need to.

-If the bike starts dragging ass it probably needs a new top end.

Unrelated fixes in this update:

-Fixed an issue where Jimmy Junks would reinstall cam gear without a bolt.

-Added a hotfix to fix any improperly missing bolts in in your save.

-Mud would sometimes never adhere to the truck's body, or would be nearly impossible to wash off.

-Terrain hole fixes.

-Jiggs Casey could find a V8 block you couldn't grab.

-Fix to another lotto ticket exploit.

-Some code refactoring and other minor things nobody should worry about at this time.

-More fixes that won't make sense unless you're in the beta branch(you can still view them in the main menu).

I appreciate all of the feedback I get in the discord. There are still many things to improve and add. We have a long ways to go, but I'll make sure we get there. If you like this game give it a thumbs up.

Thank You,

Keystone