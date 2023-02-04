 Skip to content

Naev update for 4 February 2023

Naev 0.10.3 Released!

The Naev DevTeam is proud to announce the release of Naev version 0.10.4. This release fixes an important crash among other minor fixes. It is highly recommended to update to as soon as possible.

Although it has been tested, there are almost certainly still bugs around, please report any issues on this tracker,  and feel free to join one of our chatrooms or discussion boards (here).

You can get the latest version from any of the following sources:




Changes since 0.10.3

  • Fixed crashes related to multiple effects being active at once

  • Fixed multiple mission_done hooks not passing parameter correctly

  • Fixed plugin strings not being initialized with mismatched saves

  • ec06: made the final battle work much better

Changed files in this update

