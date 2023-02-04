Naev 0.10.3 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10477155 · Last edited 4 February 2023 – 06:26:04 UTC by Wendy

The Naev DevTeam is proud to announce the release of Naev version 0.10.4. This release fixes an important crash among other minor fixes. It is highly recommended to update to as soon as possible.

Although it has been tested, there are almost certainly still bugs around, please report any issues on this tracker, and feel free to join one of our chatrooms or discussion boards (here).

You can get the latest version from any of the following sources:









Changes since 0.10.3